Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SMP opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $281,946.66. Insiders have sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

