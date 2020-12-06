SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $14.00 on Thursday. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

