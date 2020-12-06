Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Critical Comparison

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sykes Enterprises and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 0.96 $64.08 million $2.11 18.51 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 4.68% 11.50% 7.11% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

