Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

