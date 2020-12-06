Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $454.00

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 1904398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.60 ($5.56).

SYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.81%.

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

