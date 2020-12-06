T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The third-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, improved assets under management (AUM) and escalating expenses. The company's strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, organic growth is a key strength, as reflected by its revenue growth. Also, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity. Nonetheless, rising costs and regulatory pressure across the investment-management industry are key concerns. In addition, overdependence on investment advisory fees is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $153.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

