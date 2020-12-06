TD Securities Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $79.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

