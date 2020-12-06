Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TKAGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Telekom Austria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

