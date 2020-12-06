Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

