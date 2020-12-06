Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

