Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.42

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.42 and last traded at $165.36, with a volume of 48349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.98.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

