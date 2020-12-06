The AZEK Company Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 9th (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. The AZEK had issued 33,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $764,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $34.27 on Friday. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The AZEK news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.