The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $39.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.06. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

