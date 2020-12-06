The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $46.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

