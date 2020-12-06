The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.