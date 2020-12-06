The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $335.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $345.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.77. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

