The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.