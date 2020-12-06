The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 852.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,165,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 550,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188,599 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

