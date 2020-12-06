The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott by 3.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 12.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.64 million and a P/E ratio of 69.27.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.

SII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

