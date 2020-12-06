The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,104 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.85 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

