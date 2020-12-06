The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of PRA Group worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PRA Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of PRAA opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAA. ValuEngine cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

