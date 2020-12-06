The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.96 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,440,054. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.