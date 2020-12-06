The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

