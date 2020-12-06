The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 566,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 460,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,237,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 359,651 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.20 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

