The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.26. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,800 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

