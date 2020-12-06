The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

