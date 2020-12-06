The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,960,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,130,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE FIX opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

