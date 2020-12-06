The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

