The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,573,170 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCPH opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

