The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,243,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $197.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

