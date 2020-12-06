The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of SPXC opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

