The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 106.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

