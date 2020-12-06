The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.22 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 167,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWT. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE CWT opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.