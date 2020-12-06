The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $997,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

