The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Matson worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.