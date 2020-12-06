The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,849 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

