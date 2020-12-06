The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 147,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 464.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $107,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 29,336 shares worth $686,956. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

