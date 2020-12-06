The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

