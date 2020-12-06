The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,185,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and sold 89,433 shares valued at $9,124,243. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $123.19 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

