The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRobot by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iRobot by 59.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iRobot by 390.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,266 shares of company stock worth $2,031,231. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

