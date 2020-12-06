The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $188.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

