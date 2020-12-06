The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.03 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

