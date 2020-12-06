The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,150 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of BGS opened at $27.64 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.