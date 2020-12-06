The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,523 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

