The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,573 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.