The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 183 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $274,342.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,084.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,948. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGLN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.