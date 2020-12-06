The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,860 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE AEL opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.