The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 285 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.52. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.