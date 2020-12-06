The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 354 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the software’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $550,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,044.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,498 shares of company stock worth $12,818,082 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

