The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,029 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.